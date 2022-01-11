AFRL infrastructure projects boost readiness, security

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s, or AFRL, Information Directorate, completes construction on a new perimeter fence and security entrance facility in Rome, New York, Nov. 1, 2022. AFRL upgraded its security measures with new state-of-the-art controls and facilities to welcome employees and visitors to the site. The new enhancements will secure the nation's premier research organization for command, control, communications, computers and intelligence and cyber technologies. This upgrade is one of many projects at AFRL sites across the U.S. aimed at modernizing infrastructure and strengthening science and technology capabilities for national defense.

