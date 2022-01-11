Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL infrastructure projects boost readiness, security

    AFRL infrastructure projects boost readiness, security

    ROME LABORATORY, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Photo by Albert Santacroce 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory’s, or AFRL, Information Directorate, completes construction on a new perimeter fence and security entrance facility in Rome, New York, Nov. 1, 2022. AFRL upgraded its security measures with new state-of-the-art controls and facilities to welcome employees and visitors to the site. The new enhancements will secure the nation's premier research organization for command, control, communications, computers and intelligence and cyber technologies. This upgrade is one of many projects at AFRL sites across the U.S. aimed at modernizing infrastructure and strengthening science and technology capabilities for national defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 14:02
    Photo ID: 7593802
    VIRIN: 221101-D-LB026-870
    Resolution: 460x303
    Size: 31.48 KB
    Location: ROME LABORATORY, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL infrastructure projects boost readiness, security, by Albert Santacroce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    AFRL
    Cyber
    Information Directorate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT