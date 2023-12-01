AFMC releases 2023 Strategic Plan

The Air Force Materiel Command has released a new Strategic Plan outlining the ways it will work to deliver the advanced, integrated materiel capabilities the Air Force needs to deter aggression and prevail against the modern adversarial threats.

