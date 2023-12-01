Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC releases 2023 Strategic Plan

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Michele Donaldson 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command has released a new Strategic Plan outlining the ways it will work to deliver the advanced, integrated materiel capabilities the Air Force needs to deter aggression and prevail against the modern adversarial threats.

