U.S. Army Soldiers prepare to jump from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2022, during Operation Toy Drop. Operation Toy Drop is an opportunity for the U.S. military to work and train alongside 11 partner nations while simultaneously donating toys to children in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles T. Fultz)
