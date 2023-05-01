Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian Development AY 24

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Michele Donaldson 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Department of the Air Force Civilian Development program is a portfolio of educational, experiential and leadership development courses designed to develop members of the civilian workforce and equip them with the competencies required for the service to succeed in the future fight.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 13:38
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    This work, Civilian Development AY 24, by Michele Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Something for everyone: AFMC civilians can apply now for development opportunities

    Civilian Development

