Walk-In Access for Cervical Health Awareness at NHB

Pap Smear Speculum Readied… Lt. Cmdr. Tara Mccluskey, Naval Hospital Bremerton OB/GYN provider, readily acknowledges that January designated as Cervical Health Awareness Month is a crucial reminder of the importance for women to routinely schedule their cervical cancer screening, also known as a pap smear or pap test. The speculum is used by the doctor conducting the exam to see the cervix (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

