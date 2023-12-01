Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walk-In Access for Cervical Health Awareness at NHB

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Pap Smear Speculum Readied… Lt. Cmdr. Tara Mccluskey, Naval Hospital Bremerton OB/GYN provider, readily acknowledges that January designated as Cervical Health Awareness Month is a crucial reminder of the importance for women to routinely schedule their cervical cancer screening, also known as a pap smear or pap test. The speculum is used by the doctor conducting the exam to see the cervix (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 10:36
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    Cervical Cancer
    nmrtc bremerton

