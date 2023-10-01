Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 250 kilograms in seized cocaine, 3 apprehended smugglers to the Dominican Republic authorities

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    01.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon crew members inspect a drug smuggling vessel interdicted Jan. 10, 2023, in the Mona Passage. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon transferred approximately 250 kilograms of seized cocaine and the custody of three apprehended smugglers from this case to Dominican Republic authorities Jan. 16, 2023. The interdiction was a collaboration between the Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, the Dominican Republic National Drug Control Directorate DNCD and the Dominican Republic Navy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    TAGS

    Customs and Border Protection
    Drug Interdiction
    Dominican Republic Navy
    Mona Passage
    Coasd Guard

