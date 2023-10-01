Coast Guard transfers 250 kilograms in seized cocaine, 3 apprehended smugglers to the Dominican Republic authorities

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon crew members inspect a drug smuggling vessel interdicted Jan. 10, 2023, in the Mona Passage. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon transferred approximately 250 kilograms of seized cocaine and the custody of three apprehended smugglers from this case to Dominican Republic authorities Jan. 16, 2023. The interdiction was a collaboration between the Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, the Dominican Republic National Drug Control Directorate DNCD and the Dominican Republic Navy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

