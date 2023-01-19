2022 hurricane season has come and gone

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended on Nov. 30. The impact of Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona, which brought extensive damage to Florida’s coast and Puerto Rico respectively, continue to be felt long after the season is over. In total, this hurricane season produced 14 named storms, of which eight became hurricanes and two intensified to major hurricanes with winds reaching 111 mph or greater. An average hurricane season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. (Graphic courtesy of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

