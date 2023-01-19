Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 hurricane season has come and gone

    2022 hurricane season has come and gone

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended on Nov. 30. The impact of Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona, which brought extensive damage to Florida’s coast and Puerto Rico respectively, continue to be felt long after the season is over. In total, this hurricane season produced 14 named storms, of which eight became hurricanes and two intensified to major hurricanes with winds reaching 111 mph or greater. An average hurricane season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. (Graphic courtesy of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 10:10
    Photo ID: 7591954
    VIRIN: 230119-D-AI640-568
    Resolution: 624x391
    Size: 54.23 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 hurricane season has come and gone, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2022 Hurricane season has come and gone

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    ARMY
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT