    Presidio of Monterey installs solar chargers for government electric vehicles

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    JeDarrin Thompson, right, a contractor, trains Rich Thorne, left, energy manager for the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey’s Directorate of Public Works, and Ron Rodriguez, an electrician with the City of Seaside, on the garrison’s new solar charger for electric vehicles at Ord Military Community, Calif., Jan. 12.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 12:20
