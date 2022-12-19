DC3 Hosts JFHQ-DODIN Leadership

DC3 Executive Director, Dr. Jude Sunderbruch, poses for photo with Rear Admiral William Chase, JFHQ-DODIN Deputy commander, during a strategic visit to DC3 Headquarters offices on December 19, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jesus Rodriguez/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 11:53
|Photo ID:
|7590900
|VIRIN:
|221219-D-DQ903-764
|Resolution:
|7993x5305
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
