Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A connection between past and present: 12th DOS embraces opportunity to shape unit identity

    A connection between past and present: 12th DOS embraces opportunity to shape unit identity

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Members of the 12th Delta Operations Squadron pose for a group photo April 14, 2022, at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado. This is the inaugural photo of the squadron that was placed within the 12th DOS's time capsule. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 10:40
    Photo ID: 7590840
    VIRIN: 230106-F-OR751-0001
    Resolution: 3660x2057
    Size: 852.22 KB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A connection between past and present: 12th DOS embraces opportunity to shape unit identity, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A connection between past and present: 12th DOS embraces opportunity to shape unit identity

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Delta 12
    12th Delta Operations Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT