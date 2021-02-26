Toxicologists hold vital role in protecting DOD workforce

Caroline Procell, a biological technician, works in a laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The work performed in the Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen's Toxicology Directorate has a significant impact on operational readiness and sustainment because it continually evaluates emerging products and compounds to keep the Department of Defense workforce safe. (Photo by Graham Snodgrass, Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen)

