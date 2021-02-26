Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toxicologists hold vital role in protecting DOD workforce

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Graham Snodgrass 

    Army Public Health Center

    Caroline Procell, a biological technician, works in a laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The work performed in the Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen's Toxicology Directorate has a significant impact on operational readiness and sustainment because it continually evaluates emerging products and compounds to keep the Department of Defense workforce safe. (Photo by Graham Snodgrass, Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 09:36
    Location: MD, US
    This work, Toxicologists hold vital role in protecting DOD workforce, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Toxicology
    Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen
    biological technician
    compound testing

