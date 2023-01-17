Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around and About Fort Drum: Winter Maneuvers

    Around and About Fort Drum: Winter Maneuvers

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The original D-Series in 1945 tested the Soldiers of the 10th Light Division (Alpine) at Camp Hale, Colorado. But it was at Pine Camp (now Fort Drum) in 1940 when Soldiers engaged in an experimental winter training exercise that foreshadowed future Army training and the formation of the 10th Mountain Division. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 06:40
    Photo ID: 7590665
    VIRIN: 230105-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 3105x2555
    Size: 426.24 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around and About Fort Drum: Winter Maneuvers, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Around and About Fort Drum: Winter Maneuvers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    D-Series
    Around and About Fort Drum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT