Around and About Fort Drum: Winter Maneuvers

The original D-Series in 1945 tested the Soldiers of the 10th Light Division (Alpine) at Camp Hale, Colorado. But it was at Pine Camp (now Fort Drum) in 1940 when Soldiers engaged in an experimental winter training exercise that foreshadowed future Army training and the formation of the 10th Mountain Division. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

