U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak gets underway

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) gets underway from U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on December 5, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Micah Howell)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 00:36
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
