    USCGC Tahoma returns home after 50-day Caribbean Sea patrol

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Jacob Stout, a crew member assigned to USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908), scans the horizon for migrant vessels, Dec. 5, 2022. Tahoma patrolled the south Florida Straits in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry in the Coast Guard Seventh District’s area of operations to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal ventures bound for the United States. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Ensign Hongjie Lin)

