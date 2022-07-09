The TAMC Genome Sequencing Lab group (pictured from left): Mr. Colby Watase, Dr. Catherine Uyehara, Dr. Jonathan D'Ambrozio, Dr. Keith Fong, and Mr. Jake Angelo were recognized amongst 5 labs as important partners of the Armed

Forces Health Surveillance Division. The TAMC team established a fully functional whole genome sequencing surveillance program for SARS-CoV-2 during the pandemic.

