    The TAMC Genome Sequencing Lab

    The TAMC Genome Sequencing Lab

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    The TAMC Genome Sequencing Lab group (pictured from left): Mr. Colby Watase, Dr. Catherine Uyehara, Dr. Jonathan D'Ambrozio, Dr. Keith Fong, and Mr. Jake Angelo were recognized amongst 5 labs as important partners of the Armed
    Forces Health Surveillance Division. The TAMC team established a fully functional whole genome sequencing surveillance program for SARS-CoV-2 during the pandemic.

    

