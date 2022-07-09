The TAMC Genome Sequencing Lab group (pictured from left): Mr. Colby Watase, Dr. Catherine Uyehara, Dr. Jonathan D'Ambrozio, Dr. Keith Fong, and Mr. Jake Angelo were recognized amongst 5 labs as important partners of the Armed
Forces Health Surveillance Division. The TAMC team established a fully functional whole genome sequencing surveillance program for SARS-CoV-2 during the pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 18:02
|Photo ID:
|7589205
|VIRIN:
|220907-D-HQ507-069
|Resolution:
|2987x2447
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The TAMC Genome Sequencing Lab, by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
