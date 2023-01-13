Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaplain Promoted to Colonel in the New York Army National Guard

    Chaplain Promoted to Colonel in the New York Army National Guard

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Chaplain Douglas Brock is promoted to colonel during a ceremony at New York National Guard Headquarters, Latham, New York, Jan. 13, 2023. Brock, who is assigned to New York's Joint Force Headquarters, was promoted by his wife children. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ryan Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 15:55
    Photo ID: 7589073
    VIRIN: 230113-F-MC713-1270
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.85 MB
    Location: LATHAM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Promoted to Colonel in the New York Army National Guard, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY National Guard state chaplain promoted to colonel

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    promotion
    chaplain
    national guard
    nyng

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT