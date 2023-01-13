Chaplain Promoted to Colonel in the New York Army National Guard

New York Army National Guard Chaplain Douglas Brock is promoted to colonel during a ceremony at New York National Guard Headquarters, Latham, New York, Jan. 13, 2023. Brock, who is assigned to New York's Joint Force Headquarters, was promoted by his wife children. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ryan Campbell)
NY National Guard state chaplain promoted to colonel
