    Fort Knox energy program working on two groundbreaking initiatives for 2023 and beyond

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    When is a pond more than a pond? When it is used by the Fort Knox energy program to provide air conditioning to U.S. Army Human Resource Command’s data center, saving Fort Knox over $120,000 a year.

    This work, Fort Knox energy program working on two groundbreaking initiatives for 2023 and beyond, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Knox energy program working on two groundbreaking initiatives for 2023, beyond

    Army energy, resilience, fuel cells, power, electricity, energy independence

