Fleet and Family Support Center Guides NMRC Sailors and Soldiers on Financial Health

SILVER SPRING, Md. (Dec. 11, 2022) – Lee Acker, a financial counselor with the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bethesda Fleet and Family Support center (FFSC), provides guidance to Sailors and Soldiers assigned to Naval Medical Research Center on managing their thrift savings plans. FFSC, located in building 11 at NSA Bethesda, provides workshops and seminars to address the unique challenges of military life for active-duty personnel of all services, veterans, reservists, retirees, civilians from all branches and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Wilson/Released)

