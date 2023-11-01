Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet and Family Support Center Guides NMRC Sailors and Soldiers on Financial Health

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Michael Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Center

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (Dec. 11, 2022) – Lee Acker, a financial counselor with the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bethesda Fleet and Family Support center (FFSC), provides guidance to Sailors and Soldiers assigned to Naval Medical Research Center on managing their thrift savings plans. FFSC, located in building 11 at NSA Bethesda, provides workshops and seminars to address the unique challenges of military life for active-duty personnel of all services, veterans, reservists, retirees, civilians from all branches and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Wilson/Released)

