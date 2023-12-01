NAS Pensacola Corry Station Child Development Center Receives National Accreditation

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Corry Station Child Development Center (CDC) Training and Curriculum Specialist Diane Echele engages a child during a play session at the Corry Station CDC Jan. 12. Echele coordinated the Corry Station CDC's reaccreditation process with the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), a premier accreditation entity of which less than ten percent of all childcare centers, preschools and kindergartens achieve.
01.12.2023
|01.13.2023 08:32
|7588288
|230112-N-GO179-001
|4032x3024
|1.94 MB
PENSACOLA, FL, US
|1
|0
