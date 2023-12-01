Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Corry Station Child Development Center Receives National Accreditation

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Bruce Cummins 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Corry Station Child Development Center (CDC) Training and Curriculum Specialist Diane Echele engages a child during a play session at the Corry Station CDC Jan. 12. Echele coordinated the Corry Station CDC's reaccreditation process with the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), a premier accreditation entity of which less than ten percent of all childcare centers, preschools and kindergartens achieve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NAS Pensacola Corry Station Child Development Center Receives National Accreditation

