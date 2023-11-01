HSC-26 Vertical Replenishment aboard Lewis B. Puller

230111-N-NO146-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 11, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Desert Hawks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Det. 1, conducts a vertical replenishment aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), Jan. 11, in the Arabian Gulf. The Desert Hawks and Lewis B. Puller are deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet to help maintain maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ben Jones)

