    HSC-26 Vertical Replenishment aboard Lewis B. Puller

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.11.2023

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230111-N-NO146-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 11, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Desert Hawks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Det. 1, conducts a vertical replenishment aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), Jan. 11, in the Arabian Gulf. The Desert Hawks and Lewis B. Puller are deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet to help maintain maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ben Jones)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 02:56
    Photo ID: 7588123
    VIRIN: 230111-N-NO146-1001
    Resolution: 1280x591
    Size: 97.25 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    MH-60S
    HSC 26
    USS Lewis B. Puller

