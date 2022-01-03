ODIN educates orbital warfighters

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Spc. 3, Markus Michalak, 1st Space Operations Squadron technician, participates in the Orbital Defense Initiation course at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, March 1, 2022. ODIN provides Delta Guardians with prerequisite knowledge not taught in prior training, ensuring members are able to perform their duties. This is accomplished by combining the science of space warfare with the knowledge only obtained from operational experience. (U.S. Space Force photos by Dennis Rogers)
