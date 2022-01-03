Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ODIN educates orbital warfighters

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Spc. 3, Markus Michalak, 1st Space Operations Squadron technician, participates in the Orbital Defense Initiation course at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, March 1, 2022. ODIN provides Delta Guardians with prerequisite knowledge not taught in prior training, ensuring members are able to perform their duties. This is accomplished by combining the science of space warfare with the knowledge only obtained from operational experience. (U.S. Space Force photos by Dennis Rogers)

    TAGS

    ODIN
    Space Force
    Space Operations Command
    Delta 9
    Orbital Warfare

