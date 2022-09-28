Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Squad of Brothers

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Soldiers from the 75th Ranger Regiment took first place in the inaugural Best Squad Competition. Sgt. Nathan Wallen, Sgt. Jake Reichman, Staff Sgt. Devon Simpson, Sgt. Jonathan Warren, Sgt. Coy Anderson. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    TAGS

    75th Ranger Regiment
    Army
    Brotherhood
    Best Squad
    Army Best Squad

