Soldiers from the 75th Ranger Regiment took first place in the inaugural Best Squad Competition. Sgt. Nathan Wallen, Sgt. Jake Reichman, Staff Sgt. Devon Simpson, Sgt. Jonathan Warren, Sgt. Coy Anderson. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 13:59
|Photo ID:
|7587186
|VIRIN:
|220928-A-ID763-941
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|153.97 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Squad of Brothers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT