Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) welcomed the submarine USS John Warner (SSN 785) for the shipyard’s first Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Virginia-class Extended Dry-docking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA), Jan. 11.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 11:08
|Photo ID:
|7586859
|VIRIN:
|230111-N-YO710-408
|Resolution:
|5512x3675
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
USS John Warner Enters Maintenance Period
