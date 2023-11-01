Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Warner Enters Maintenance Period

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) welcomed the submarine USS John Warner (SSN 785) for the shipyard’s first Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Virginia-class Extended Dry-docking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA), Jan. 11.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    USS John Warner

