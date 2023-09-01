Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVIFOR Supports OPSEC Awareness Month

    NAVIFOR Supports OPSEC Awareness Month

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Graphic design courtesy of Naval Information Forces Public Affairs Office

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 07:15
    Photo ID: 7586646
    VIRIN: 230109-N-FB292-1001
    Resolution: 1913x611
    Size: 214.79 KB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVIFOR Supports OPSEC Awareness Month, by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVIFOR Supports OPSEC Awareness Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT