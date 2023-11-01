Pharmacists Indispensable in Dispensing Patient-Centered Care

They’re behind the scenes, but not behind the times.



National Pharmacist Day, January 12, 2023, provides an annual date to recognize that the pharmacists assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton are at the forefront in combining high tech convenience with patient-centered care.



Those days of an apothecary using an abacus to prepare and dispense medicine are long gone. NHB pharmacists - such as Lt. Cmdr. Evan Romrell, Lt. Cmdr. Jason Galka, and Isabella “Bella” Wolak – are a crucial link in providing health care support to those in need.



They are intricately involved in offering advice about prescription dosage, usage and efficacy. They collaborate and counsel with physicians, nurses and health care teams as well as patients on the proper and safe use of medications.

