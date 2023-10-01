128th Air Refueling Wing Airmen of the Year 2022

Senior Airman William Buchholz of the 128th Communications Flight, was recognized as the Airman of the year. TSgt Roldan Poserio of the 128th Civil Engineer Squadron was recognized as the Noncommissioned officer of the year. Senior MSgt Ryan Lawrence of the 128th Communications Flight was recognized as the Senior Noncommissioned officer of the year. 2nd Lt. Ryan Peters of the 128th Logistics Readiness Squadron was recognized as the company grade officer of the year. Master Sgt. Ryan Branz, the 128th Air Refueling Wing First Sergeant, was Recognized as the first Sergeant of the year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration)

