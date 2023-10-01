Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    128th Air Refueling Wing Airmen of the Year 2022

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman William Buchholz of the 128th Communications Flight, was recognized as the Airman of the year. TSgt Roldan Poserio of the 128th Civil Engineer Squadron was recognized as the Noncommissioned officer of the year. Senior MSgt Ryan Lawrence of the 128th Communications Flight was recognized as the Senior Noncommissioned officer of the year. 2nd Lt. Ryan Peters of the 128th Logistics Readiness Squadron was recognized as the company grade officer of the year. Master Sgt. Ryan Branz, the 128th Air Refueling Wing First Sergeant, was Recognized as the first Sergeant of the year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration)

    This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing Airmen of the Year 2022, by MSgt Kellen Kroening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    128th Air Refueling Wing
    Airmen of the year
    128 ARW
    2022

