Bissette assumes command of 225th Support Squadron

U.S. Air Force Col. Ricardo L.A. Camel (left), 225th Air Defense Group commander, presides over the 225th Support Squadron assumption of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Rebecca Bissette (right) takes the guidon and assumes command at the Western Air Defense Sector, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 4. 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kimberly D. Burke)

