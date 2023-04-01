Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bissette assumes command of 225th Support Squadron

    Bissette assumes command of 225th Support Squadron

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Kimberly Burke 

    Western Air Defense Sector

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ricardo L.A. Camel (left), 225th Air Defense Group commander, presides over the 225th Support Squadron assumption of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Rebecca Bissette (right) takes the guidon and assumes command at the Western Air Defense Sector, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 4. 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kimberly D. Burke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 13:26
    Photo ID: 7585564
    VIRIN: 230104-Z-YA179-0100
    Resolution: 2594x1729
    Size: 885.66 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bissette assumes command of 225th Support Squadron, by Kimberly Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bissette assumes command of the 225th Support Squadron

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Assumption of Command
    Western Air Defense Sector
    225th Support Squadron
    Col. Ricardo Camel
    Lt. Col. Rebecca Bissette

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT