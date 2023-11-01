Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH adds weekly clinic to help patients access contraceptive needs

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital employee, Michele Willis, checks a Soldier in for the hospital’s weekly walk-in contraceptive clinic on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Jan. 11. Services include contraception counseling, initial prescription or prescription refill, and IUD or implant placement or removal.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 13:16
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
