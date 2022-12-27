Date Taken: 12.27.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 12:21 Photo ID: 7585506 VIRIN: 221227-N-OR184-1002 Resolution: 1640x720 Size: 457.39 KB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy, by PO1 Emiline Senn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.