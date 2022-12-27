Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy

    50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy

    UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Emiline Senn 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    2023 marks 50 years of women flying in the Navy. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communications Specialist Emiline Senn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 12:21
    Photo ID: 7585506
    VIRIN: 221227-N-OR184-1002
    Resolution: 1640x720
    Size: 457.39 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy, by PO1 Emiline Senn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    flynavywomen

    TAGS

    diversity
    flynavywomen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT