    Catching up with MHS Genesis

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Destani Alvarado, 81st Diagnostic and Therapeutics Squadron radiology NCO in charge, and Staff Sgt. Michael Wallace, 81st MDTS radiology floor manager, examine patients records through Military Health System Genesis at the Medical Center on Keesler Air Force Base, January 6, 2022. MHS Genesis is the new consolidated information system for providers and patients at Keesler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters) (This image has been manipulated for security or privacy
    concerns.)

    Catching up with MHS GENESIS

