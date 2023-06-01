Catching up with MHS Genesis

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Destani Alvarado, 81st Diagnostic and Therapeutics Squadron radiology NCO in charge, and Staff Sgt. Michael Wallace, 81st MDTS radiology floor manager, examine patients records through Military Health System Genesis at the Medical Center on Keesler Air Force Base, January 6, 2022. MHS Genesis is the new consolidated information system for providers and patients at Keesler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters) (This image has been manipulated for security or privacy

concerns.)

