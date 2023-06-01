Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Finnish Soldiers Attend The Basic Leader Course at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    Two Finnish Army Soldiers at the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) Non-Commissioned Officer Academy's (NCOA) Basic Leadership Course describe their experiences training with American Soldiers in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan.5, 2022. The 7ATC NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined, and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    This work, Two Finnish Soldiers Attend The Basic Leader Course at Grafenwoehr, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

