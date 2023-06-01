Two Finnish Soldiers attend the Basic Leader Course at Grafenwoehr

Two Finnish Army Soldiers at the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) Non-Commissioned Officer Academy's (NCOA) Basic Leadership Course describe their experiences training with American Soldiers in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan.5, 2022. The 7ATC NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined, and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

