Soo Locks closing for seasonal repair, maintenance

The Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan will close to marine traffic beginning 11:59 p.m. January 15, or until commercial traffic ceases, through 12:01 a.m. March 25 to perform critical maintenance. Federal regulation establishes the operating season based on the feasibility of vessels operating during typical Great Lakes ice conditions.

