The Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan will close to marine traffic beginning 11:59 p.m. January 15, or until commercial traffic ceases, through 12:01 a.m. March 25 to perform critical maintenance. Federal regulation establishes the operating season based on the feasibility of vessels operating during typical Great Lakes ice conditions.
|01.25.2022
|01.10.2023 16:14
|7584595
|220125-A-WR196-1054
|6720x4480
|8.56 MB
|SAULT STE MARIE, MI, US
|DETROIT, MI, US
|0
|0
This work, Soo Locks closing for seasonal repair, maintenance, by Carrie Fox
Soo Locks closing for seasonal repair, maintenance
