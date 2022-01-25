Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soo Locks closing for seasonal repair, maintenance

    Soo Locks closing for seasonal repair, maintenance

    SAULT STE MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan will close to marine traffic beginning 11:59 p.m. January 15, or until commercial traffic ceases, through 12:01 a.m. March 25 to perform critical maintenance. Federal regulation establishes the operating season based on the feasibility of vessels operating during typical Great Lakes ice conditions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 16:14
    Photo ID: 7584595
    VIRIN: 220125-A-WR196-1054
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.56 MB
    Location: SAULT STE MARIE, MI, US
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soo Locks closing for seasonal repair, maintenance, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soo Locks closing for seasonal repair, maintenance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Soo Locks
    Great Lakes Navigation
    Poe Lock
    US Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT