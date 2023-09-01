U.S. Army Pfc. Luke Thao, a military policeman with the 270th Military Police Company, 49th MP Brigade, California National Guard, adjusts a radio inside a Humvee staged at the Okinawa Armory, Sacramento, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023. The 270th MP Company was directed to prepare for mobilization to support local law enforcement and first responders in response to severe weather and flooding throughout the state of California. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 15:09 Photo ID: 7584383 VIRIN: 230109-Z-HY046-053 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 161.87 KB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cal Guard's 270th Military Police Company readies to respond to statewide flooding, by SFC Kimberly Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.