    Cal Guard's 270th Military Police Company readies to respond to statewide flooding

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Luke Thao, a military policeman with the 270th Military Police Company, 49th MP Brigade, California National Guard, adjusts a radio inside a Humvee staged at the Okinawa Armory, Sacramento, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023. The 270th MP Company was directed to prepare for mobilization to support local law enforcement and first responders in response to severe weather and flooding throughout the state of California. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill)

