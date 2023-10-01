Retired Illinois CSM receives Minuteman for distinguished service

Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) Michael Behary, the former State Command Sergeant Major of the Illinois Army National Guard, was given the Illinois Minuteman award by current State Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Barber Jan. 10, 2023 during a leadership meeting on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Ill. Behary began his military career in 1994 as a supply specialist with 1st Brigade, 2nd Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas. He served on active duty for 9 years. In 2003, he transferred to the Illinois Army National Guard, serving with 1st Battalion, 202d Air Defense Artillery in Galva, Illinois. He assumed responsibilities as the 13th State Command Sergeant Major for The Illinois Army National Guard on Feb. 1, 2020. He led and mentored the noncommissioned officer corps and was responsible for all areas influencing enlisted members including training, discipline, morale and well-being. He retired on Oct. 31, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard)

