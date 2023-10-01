Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Illinois CSM receives Minuteman for distinguished service

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) Michael Behary, the former State Command Sergeant Major of the Illinois Army National Guard, was given the Illinois Minuteman award by current State Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Barber Jan. 10, 2023 during a leadership meeting on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Ill. Behary began his military career in 1994 as a supply specialist with 1st Brigade, 2nd Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas. He served on active duty for 9 years. In 2003, he transferred to the Illinois Army National Guard, serving with 1st Battalion, 202d Air Defense Artillery in Galva, Illinois. He assumed responsibilities as the 13th State Command Sergeant Major for The Illinois Army National Guard on Feb. 1, 2020. He led and mentored the noncommissioned officer corps and was responsible for all areas influencing enlisted members including training, discipline, morale and well-being. He retired on Oct. 31, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard)

    TAGS

    Illinois
    command sergeant major
    award
    National Guard
    retirement
    Minute Man

