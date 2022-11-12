The 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior Spotlight for January 2023

The Warrior Spotlight for January 2023 is Technical Sergeant Vanessa Powell of the 459th Aeromedical Staging Squadron. Powell says, "recruited by my sister back in 2011, my journey into the Air Force Reserve seemed like a logical choice to follow in her footsteps. What I didn't know is that the mentors I've met and the knowledge I've acquired along the way would shape me into the leader I am today. I continue to serve because I know my expertise and dedication is needed and I can make a difference within the organization."

