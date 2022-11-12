Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior Spotlight for January 2023

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2022

    Photo by Maj. Timothy Smith 

    459th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Warrior Spotlight for January 2023 is Technical Sergeant Vanessa Powell of the 459th Aeromedical Staging Squadron. Powell says, "recruited by my sister back in 2011, my journey into the Air Force Reserve seemed like a logical choice to follow in her footsteps. What I didn't know is that the mentors I've met and the knowledge I've acquired along the way would shape me into the leader I am today. I continue to serve because I know my expertise and dedication is needed and I can make a difference within the organization."

    This work, The 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior Spotlight for January 2023, by Maj. Timothy Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #459thairrefuelingwing #459tharw #459arw #reserveready #reservetransform

