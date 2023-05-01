Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    959th Medical Group Airmen at BAMC receive distinguished awards

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Col. Renee Matos, chief, Department of Pediatrics, speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony reopening the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 5, 2023. Matos recently received the 2022 Military Health System Award for Advancement of Women Physicians in Military Medicine, senior category. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    959th Medical Group Airmen at BAMC receive distinguished awards

    TAGS

    Military Health System
    San Antonio
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    Air Force Medicine

