Col. Renee Matos, chief, Department of Pediatrics, speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony reopening the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 5, 2023. Matos recently received the 2022 Military Health System Award for Advancement of Women Physicians in Military Medicine, senior category. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
959th Medical Group Airmen at BAMC receive distinguished awards
