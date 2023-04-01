U.S. Air Force Col. Travis T. Boltjes assumes command of the Western Air Defense Sector from Col. Scott Humphrey during a virtual change of command ceremony Jan. 4, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Lt. Gen. Kirk Pierce, the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Region (CONR)-1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern & Air Forces Space) commander, presided over the ceremony via video teleconferencing from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kimberly D. Burke)
Boltjes Assumes Command of WADS
