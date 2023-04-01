Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boltjes Assumes Command of WADS

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Kimberly Burke 

    Western Air Defense Sector

    U.S. Air Force Col. Travis T. Boltjes assumes command of the Western Air Defense Sector from Col. Scott Humphrey during a virtual change of command ceremony Jan. 4, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Lt. Gen. Kirk Pierce, the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Region (CONR)-1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern & Air Forces Space) commander, presided over the ceremony via video teleconferencing from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kimberly D. Burke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 17:14
    Photo ID: 7583354
    VIRIN: 230104-Z-YA179-0001
    Resolution: 2274x1774
    Size: 905.73 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boltjes Assumes Command of WADS, by Kimberly Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    WADS
    Col. Scott Humphrey
    Lt. Gen. Kirk Pierce
    Col. Travis Boltjes

