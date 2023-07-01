Members of the command team for the North Carolina National Guard's 171st Engineer Company ceremoniously roll up the unit's guidon during a ceremony in St. Pauls, North Carolina, January 7, 2023. The ceremony marked the disbanding of the 171st Engineer Company as the North Carolina National Guard adapts to better suit the needs of the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Junell)
This work, The Final Chapter for the 171st Engineer Company, by SFC Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Final Chapter for the 171st Engineer Company
