UH-60 "Black hawk" from the Utah Army National Guard flown over a Utah Ski resort by a CH-47 "Chinook from the Nevada Army National Guard as a collaboration between states to recover two downed aircrafts March 2,2022.
No one was hurt during the crash and both Utah and Nevada were quickly able to acquire the downed aircrafts keeping civilians form harms away. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Albert A Valladares)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2023 17:31
|Photo ID:
|7582431
|VIRIN:
|220302-Z-PB391-2243
|Resolution:
|3265x4898
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, UH-60 "Black hawk" from the Utah Army National Guard flown over a Utah Ski resort by a CH-47 "Chinook from the Nevada Army National Guard as a collaboration between states to recover two downed aircrafts March 4,2022, by SGT Albert Valladares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
