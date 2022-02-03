Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-60 "Black hawk" from the Utah Army National Guard flown over a Utah Ski resort by a CH-47 "Chinook from the Nevada Army National Guard as a collaboration between states to recover two downed aircrafts March 4,2022

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Albert Valladares 

    106th Public Affairs Detachment

    UH-60 "Black hawk" from the Utah Army National Guard flown over a Utah Ski resort by a CH-47 "Chinook from the Nevada Army National Guard as a collaboration between states to recover two downed aircrafts March 2,2022.
    No one was hurt during the crash and both Utah and Nevada were quickly able to acquire the downed aircrafts keeping civilians form harms away. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Albert A Valladares)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 17:31
    Photo ID: 7582431
    VIRIN: 220302-Z-PB391-2243
    Resolution: 3265x4898
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60 "Black hawk" from the Utah Army National Guard flown over a Utah Ski resort by a CH-47 "Chinook from the Nevada Army National Guard as a collaboration between states to recover two downed aircrafts March 4,2022, by SGT Albert Valladares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chinook
    CH47
    Nevada
    Utah
    Army National Guard
    UH60

