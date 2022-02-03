UH-60 "Black hawk" from the Utah Army National Guard flown over a Utah Ski resort by a CH-47 "Chinook from the Nevada Army National Guard as a collaboration between states to recover two downed aircrafts March 4,2022

UH-60 "Black hawk" from the Utah Army National Guard flown over a Utah Ski resort by a CH-47 "Chinook from the Nevada Army National Guard as a collaboration between states to recover two downed aircrafts March 2,2022.

No one was hurt during the crash and both Utah and Nevada were quickly able to acquire the downed aircrafts keeping civilians form harms away. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Albert A Valladares)

