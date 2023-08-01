An air crew from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion of the Tennessee National Guard conducts a casualty hoist exercise as part of the SAREX 23 in Pickett State Park near Jamestown, TN Jan. 7, 2023. The air crews conducted two hoist practices with other state agencies to be prepared in the event of actual emergency situations in the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.08.2023 16:03 Photo ID: 7582359 VIRIN: 230108-Z-SV139-2108 Resolution: 5504x6880 Size: 24.13 MB Location: TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tennessee National Guard helicopter crew conducts a hoist rescue, by A1C Ben Cash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.