Christmas stories are read to children during a Children’s Christmas Party, Dec. 4, 2022, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The children played games, saw Santa and received presents during the annual celebration. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2023 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7582139
|VIRIN:
|221204-F-UN332-941
|Resolution:
|6612x4723
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138th Fighter Wing Hosts a Children's Christmas Party, by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
