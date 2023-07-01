Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The View From The Top

    The View From The Top

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. Frank Alcala 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Samantha Ortiz, a supply specialist with the 327th Military Police Battalion, works at her computer in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Jan. 7, 2023. Ortiz hails from Caguas, Puerto Rico, but moved to Chicago when she was 8 years old. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Frank Alcala)

    IMAGE INFO

    The View From The Top

