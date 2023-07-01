Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont State Legislators Visit The Green Mountain Boys

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Vermont State Legislators visit with Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Jan. 7, 2023. The Legislators visited to learn more about the wing's mission and the Vermont Air National Guard as a whole.

    TAGS

    Vermont
    Legislators
    158th
    VTANG
    Visit

