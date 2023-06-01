Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter Situational Training Exercise for Vermont Infantry

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (MTN)

    Soldiers of Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, participate in a Situational Training Exercise at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho Vt. Jan. 6, 2023. This lane features a squad-sized assault on an objective in mountainous terrain. Winter training allows Soldiers to experience the extra challenges that cold weather imposes on personnel, equipment and mobility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 14:43
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 
