Winter Situational Training Exercise for Vermont Infantry

Soldiers of Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, participate in a Situational Training Exercise at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho Vt. Jan. 6, 2023. This lane features a squad-sized assault on an objective in mountainous terrain. Winter training allows Soldiers to experience the extra challenges that cold weather imposes on personnel, equipment and mobility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)

