Soldiers of Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, participate in a Situational Training Exercise at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho Vt. Jan. 6, 2023. This lane features a squad-sized assault on an objective in mountainous terrain. Winter training allows Soldiers to experience the extra challenges that cold weather imposes on personnel, equipment and mobility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2023 14:43
|Photo ID:
|7581700
|VIRIN:
|230106-A-BA489-001
|Resolution:
|2880x1920
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter Situational Training Exercise for Vermont Infantry, by SSG Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT