A graphic, created in Adobe illustrator Jan. 3, 2023, informs when the air show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will take place. The airshow will host the Thunderbirds and other Air Force assets. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 16:39
|Photo ID:
|7581138
|VIRIN:
|230104-F-AR459-1001
|Resolution:
|576x720
|Size:
|305.58 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM Air Show poster, by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT