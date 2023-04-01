A graphic, created in Adobe illustrator Jan. 3, 2023, informs when the air show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will take place. The airshow will host the Thunderbirds and other Air Force assets. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman Jhade Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 16:39 Photo ID: 7581138 VIRIN: 230104-F-AR459-1001 Resolution: 576x720 Size: 305.58 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DM Air Show poster, by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.