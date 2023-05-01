Terrah Rodriguez, Project SEARCH graduate, poses for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 5, 2022. Terrah works for the Outdoor Recreation Center at Holloman, which provides a variety of activities for Airmen and their families on and off base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 16:42
|Photo ID:
|7581134
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-WJ136-1006
|Resolution:
|5106x3397
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Project SEARCH graduate at Outdoor Recreation, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT