Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project SEARCH graduate at Outdoor Recreation

    Project SEARCH graduate at Outdoor Recreation

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Terrah Rodriguez, Project SEARCH graduate, poses for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 5, 2022. Terrah works for the Outdoor Recreation Center at Holloman, which provides a variety of activities for Airmen and their families on and off base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 16:42
    Photo ID: 7581134
    VIRIN: 230105-F-WJ136-1006
    Resolution: 5106x3397
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project SEARCH graduate at Outdoor Recreation, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman
    Holloman AFB
    Outdoor Recreation
    Outdoor Rec

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT