U.S. Coast Guard divers, U.S. Coast Guard Dive Locker East, pose with holiday themed props before a dive in Portsmouth, Virginia Dec. 6, 2022. This particular dive was conducted for training purposes.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 14:48 Photo ID: 7580874 VIRIN: 221206-G-DV874-1127 Resolution: 6036x4024 Size: 1.96 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Dive Locker East show holiday spirit during training, by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.