A U.S. Marine with the 2nd Battalion, 10th Marines provides overwatch in a joint light tactical vehicle for a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS, at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The 437th Airlift Wing trained with the Marines to rapidly on and offload HIMARS in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 14:36 Photo ID: 7580871 VIRIN: 230105-F-BI574-0177 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 4.59 MB Location: POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen, Marines execute HIRAIN demonstration to maximize lethality [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.