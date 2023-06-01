Molly Cooke Bio

Molly Cooke has served in several roles within marketing and public affairs for 15 years, and is currently a public affairs specialist on Fort Stewart, Georgia. She manages a variety of internal information products that greatly contribute to the installation’s and communities’ overall awareness of Fort Stewart’s initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Dina McKain)

