Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Lee to host first MLK hoops tourney in a decade

    Fort Lee to host first MLK hoops tourney in a decade

    PETERSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2013

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    The Fort Lee Travellers installation basketball team will host the Martin Luther King Basketball Classic Jan. 14-16 at MacLaughlin and Clark fitness centers. Games are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2013
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 08:48
    Photo ID: 7580295
    VIRIN: 130209-A-US054-731
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 27.77 MB
    Location: PETERSBURG, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Lee to host first MLK hoops tourney in a decade, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Lee to host first MLK hoops tourney in a decade

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sports
    physical fitness
    recruitment
    mlk
    basketball tournament
    FMWR
    intramurals
    people first
    Fort-Lee-News-2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT