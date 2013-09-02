The Fort Lee Travellers installation basketball team will host the Martin Luther King Basketball Classic Jan. 14-16 at MacLaughlin and Clark fitness centers. Games are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2013
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 08:48
|Photo ID:
|7580295
|VIRIN:
|130209-A-US054-731
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|27.77 MB
|Location:
|PETERSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee to host first MLK hoops tourney in a decade, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Lee to host first MLK hoops tourney in a decade
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT